SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 5.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,801,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,251,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,275,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $4,791,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 562.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 302,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 256,630 shares during the period.

GLDM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. 908,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

