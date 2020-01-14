SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,834,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,252 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,588,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,795,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,303,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 855.7% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 274,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.98. 250,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,356. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

