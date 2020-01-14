SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 209,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.31. 4,569,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,574,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.16. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $256.41 and a 1 year high of $327.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.