SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3476 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

