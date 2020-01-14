SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10,934.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,699,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,743 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,873,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,289,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

