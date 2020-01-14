Spectrum Reaches Market Cap of $35,622.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 32% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market cap of $35,622.00 and $20,766.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00631633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009221 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.