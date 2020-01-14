Spiking Hits Market Cap of $888,057.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $888,057.00 and $1.10 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.69 or 0.05853549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025103 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034701 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00122374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001570 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens.

The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

