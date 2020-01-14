Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

SR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,763. Spire has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Spire by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.