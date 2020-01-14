Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 180

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPT. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Investec lowered Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.29 ($2.57).

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

