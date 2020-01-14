Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Investec cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195.29 ($2.57).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.06) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.82.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

