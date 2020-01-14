Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lowered to “Neutral” at First Analysis

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by stock analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $157.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. First Analysis’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.85.

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $157.72. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,530 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

