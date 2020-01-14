Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Acquires $91,353.07 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,000,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864,905.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George purchased 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.

On Thursday, October 24th, W Whitney George purchased 16,929 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $115,117.20.

NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1163 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the second quarter worth about $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. 19.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

