Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Purchases $207,577.40 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,965.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George acquired 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07.

On Thursday, October 24th, W Whitney George acquired 16,929 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $115,117.20.

NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1163 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.