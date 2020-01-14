Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 11,670,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFM opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

