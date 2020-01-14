SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

