SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 600,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 268,909 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 415,500 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,449 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley raised shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

SSRM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 823,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,674. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

