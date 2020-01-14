STAAR Surgical (STAA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2020 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

1/3/2020 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – STAAR Surgical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – STAAR Surgical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – STAAR Surgical is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – STAAR Surgical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

STAA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.82 and a beta of 2.34. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $144,511.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,262.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $2,635,130. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 8,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.