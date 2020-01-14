STACS Market Cap Achieves $4.69 Million (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, STACS has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One STACS token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. STACS has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $7,678.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io.

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

