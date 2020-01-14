Stakinglab (LABX) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a market cap of $25,671.00 and $283.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00166139 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001064 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,232,559 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

