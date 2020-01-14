Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STAN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target (down from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 718.09 ($9.45).

Shares of STAN traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 716.60 ($9.43). 3,913,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 707.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 685.52. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

