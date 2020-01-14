Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (up previously from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 321.36 ($4.23).

Shares of LON SLA opened at GBX 312.60 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.80. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Insiders purchased a total of 8,093 shares of company stock worth $2,629,871 in the last 90 days.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

