Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.94.

Shares of SWK opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $115.02 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average is $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

