Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Nixon John bought 169,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.94.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.99 and its 200 day moving average is $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.