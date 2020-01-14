Starbase Price Hits $0.0003 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 71.2% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $59,216.00 and $473.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.05958818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127370 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

