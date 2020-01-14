Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $90.99. 5,855,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697,391. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

