Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 1,562 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 2.0% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 264,596 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,924,000 after acquiring an additional 36,412 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,449. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $135.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6904 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

