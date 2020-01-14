Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 1,410,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after buying an additional 214,909 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.13. 765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,163. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $194.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.