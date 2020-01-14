Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.1% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003,574. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $158.59 and a 52 week high of $220.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

