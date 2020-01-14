Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,819,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $78.19. 612,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $78.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.