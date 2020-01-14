STASIS EURO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $601,623.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $35.79 million and approximately $601,623.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00012562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Kyber Network, DSX and HitBTC. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.06008073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024923 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDCM, OKCoin, HitBTC, DSX, DDEX, Tokens.net and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.