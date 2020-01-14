State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 15,911 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 177,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 324,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 207,302 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEA opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on DEA. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

