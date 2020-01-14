State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 60,770.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegion by 120.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,352,000 after purchasing an additional 926,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,669 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 398,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $125.75. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $2,068,902.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,276. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

