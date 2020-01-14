State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.10% of Global Net Lease worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $658,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 74.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of GNL opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $77.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.533 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.53%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

