State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,543,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,076,000 after purchasing an additional 182,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,044,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,463,000 after purchasing an additional 893,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.46.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $124.07 and a 52 week high of $200.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

