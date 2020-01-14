Status (SNT) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Status has a market cap of $36.07 million and $8.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, ZB.COM and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Poloniex, Bithumb, Binance, LATOKEN, Livecoin, ABCC, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, BigONE, OOOBTC, Koinex, GOPAX, IDCM, DDEX, OKEx, Huobi, OTCBTC, IDEX, DEx.top, CoinTiger, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Liqui, Neraex, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Upbit, Tidex, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Ovis, IDAX, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

