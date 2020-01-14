Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 802,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,685 shares of company stock worth $1,802,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 6.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

