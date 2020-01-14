Steem Dollars Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00007001 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $89,952.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,715.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.03803648 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004542 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00526532 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,349,967 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

