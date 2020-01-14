SteepCoin Trading 95.3% Higher This Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 114.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $32,066.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

