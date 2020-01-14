Stellar Hits 1-Day Volume of $338.65 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $338.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Stronghold, Poloniex and Stellarport.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.68 or 0.04239234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00189082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 19,988,842,367 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, HitBTC, Kraken, ABCC, OKEx, Kuna, Stronghold, Ovis, Upbit, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Koineks, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Stellarport, Liquid, BCEX, Binance, BitMart, Bitbns, CoinEgg, CEX.IO, Exmo, Koinex, Exrates, RippleFox, CryptoMarket, C2CX, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, GOPAX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.