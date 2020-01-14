Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 387,713 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 387,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,278,000 after buying an additional 84,802 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,138,000 after acquiring an additional 83,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $137.09. 751,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,178. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $138.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

