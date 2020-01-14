Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 736,168 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 736,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,744,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 12.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000.

VOE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.76. The company had a trading volume of 180,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $120.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8443 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

