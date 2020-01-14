Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for about 0.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 174.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after buying an additional 1,205,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,090,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,761,000 after acquiring an additional 902,257 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,505,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,899,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9,136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 147,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 146,185 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 188.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 143,656 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. 827,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,511. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.