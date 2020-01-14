Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 896,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898,695 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 11.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $84,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,639,000 after acquiring an additional 371,626 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,647,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,663,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,542,000 after buying an additional 577,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. 336,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.