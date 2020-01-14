Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 371,819 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371,819 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $57,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,120,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,048 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,444. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $137.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

