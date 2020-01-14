Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

STL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. 642,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.