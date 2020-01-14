Steven Prestrelski Sells 10,000 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 345,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.