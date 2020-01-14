SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Purchases £185.12 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Alex Smith bought 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £185.12 ($243.51).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of SThree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 354.50 ($4.66) on Tuesday. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379 ($4.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.