Stifel Nicolaus Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $70.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,194,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Freshpet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.