Stipend (SPD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $99,559.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.01276119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054504 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00207217 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00074919 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001979 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,504,764 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

