Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 14th (AAPL, BP, BRC, CHKP, CNXM, CONE, CRNCY, CYBR, DANOY, ECA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 14th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $275.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $154.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $143.00.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $290.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $295.00.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a top pick rating to an outperform rating.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $157.00 target price on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.